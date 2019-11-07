Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 16,958 Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QES. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15,134 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.20). Quintana Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $756,063.28. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. acquired 16,727 shares of Quintana Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $27,097.74. In the last three months, insiders purchased 49,790 shares of company stock worth $86,241. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $2.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $3.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

