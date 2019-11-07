Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,194 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,009 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 417,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,416,000 after acquiring an additional 324,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ross Stores to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,368. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

