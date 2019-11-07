Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 1,260 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in 3M were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.08.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.39. 1,698,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

