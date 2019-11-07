Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 205 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 44,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,480 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 209,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 612,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $92,875,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $25,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,699.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,026 shares of company stock worth $39,295,084. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. FBN Securities set a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.74.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.28. 1,966,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.13. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.54, a PEG ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

