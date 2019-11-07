Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) Insider Acquires £7,595 in Stock

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) insider Christopher Eadie bought 759,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,595 ($9,924.21).

ROSE stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. Rose Petroleum PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.49.

Rose Petroleum Company Profile

Rose Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily explores for and develops oil and gas resources in the United States. The company holds a 75% working interest in Paradox Basin covering an approximately 80,000 net acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as VANE Minerals plc and changed its name to Rose Petroleum plc in August 2013.

