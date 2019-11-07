Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) Insider Acquires £7,595 in Stock

Rose Petroleum PLC (LON:ROSE) insider Christopher Eadie bought 759,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £7,595 ($9,924.21).
ROSE stock opened at GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and a P/E ratio of -6.50. Rose Petroleum PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.49.
Rose Petroleum Company Profile
