Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 46,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.10.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total value of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ROP opened at $343.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $385.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

