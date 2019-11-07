Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $63.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cannonball Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.23.

ROKU opened at $141.05 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,763.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $42,864.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,419 shares of company stock valued at $26,052,276. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

