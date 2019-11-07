Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 524 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,059. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average is $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

