Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 4,700 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 3.0% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,484,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,896. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

