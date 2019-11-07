Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 63 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,043 shares of company stock valued at $40,364,988 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $29.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,321.39. 164,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,178.88. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,299.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

