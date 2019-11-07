Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 21,618 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,618 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 300,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 163,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,487,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.