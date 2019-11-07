Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 2.1% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.67, for a total value of $1,311,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,412,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 4th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $178.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $141.46 and a 52 week high of $191.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.