Robert J. Keller Sells 121,100 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ACCO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.