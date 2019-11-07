Robert J. Keller Sells 121,100 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ACCO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $891.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 128,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

