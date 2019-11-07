Robert Coffin Sells 24,250 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $412,735.00.

Robert Coffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50.

NASDAQ REPL opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Replimune Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 711,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

