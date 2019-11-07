RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02.

Shares of RLJ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.05. 1,037,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,101. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $448.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RLJ. ValuEngine downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays set a $20.00 target price on RLJ Lodging Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.63.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $163,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Forgia Robert M. La purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $78,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

