RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at Raymond James

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.18.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.46. The stock had a trading volume of 45,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,878. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,236.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.01.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $264,154.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,686,347.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $82,676.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,078.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 397,429 shares of company stock worth $57,500,942. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 90.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in RingCentral by 285.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 140.0% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

