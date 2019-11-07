Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

RIGL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.72% and a negative net margin of 89.34%. The business had revenue of $20.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 143,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $913,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,343.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 550,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 548.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 215,058 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,032,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

