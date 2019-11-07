Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Boyd Gaming worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 26.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 85,359 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $1,424,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE:BYD opened at $27.30 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $819.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

