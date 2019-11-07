Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Coty worth $5,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $2,175,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Coty by 9.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Coty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coty by 302.4% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 507,000 shares of company stock worth $4,885,580. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COTY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 target price on Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

