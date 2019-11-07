Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.22 Million Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Mueller Industries worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth about $498,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 608,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,322,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,522,000 after buying an additional 75,297 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mueller Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 14,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $446,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,423,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gennaro J. Fulvio sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $276,395.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,070 shares of company stock worth $917,575. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MLI opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $608.60 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 4.07%. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

