Rhumbline Advisers Buys 201 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.20% of MGE Energy worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,608,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,702,000 after buying an additional 20,523 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.32.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $122.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGEE. ValuEngine lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

