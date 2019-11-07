Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,976 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.37% of Atrion worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 186,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $158,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Atrion by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI stock opened at $770.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $796.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $817.15. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $671.05 and a fifty-two week high of $948.03.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 23.43%.

ATRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

