Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,895 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of NetScout Systems worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.79 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $216.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

