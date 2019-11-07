Reviewing Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & 1st Capital Bank (NASDAQ:FISB)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and 1st Capital Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 25.40% 9.50% 1.17% 1st Capital Bank N/A N/A N/A

25.3% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of 1st Capital Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Peoples Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and 1st Capital Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $98.32 million 3.70 $24.92 million N/A N/A 1st Capital Bank $20.92 million 3.92 $2.85 million N/A N/A

Peoples Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Capital Bank has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. 1st Capital Bank does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial Services and 1st Capital Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A 1st Capital Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Peoples Financial Services beats 1st Capital Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. The company also offers investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living and life insurance trust, trustee under will, guardianship, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. In addition, it provides investment portfolio management, estate and business succession planning, annuities, insurance, retirement plan, and tax planning, as well as education funding strategies; and securities and brokerage, and investor services. Further, the company offers small business checking and merchant money market accounts, online and telephone banking, business credit cards, merchant line of credit, and financial checkup services. Additionally, it provides various other services, including remote deposit capture; automatic clearing house transactions; cash management services; automated teller machines; point of sale transactions; safe deposit boxes; night depository services; direct deposit; and official check services. The company serves business, non-profit, governmental, municipal agency, and professional customers, as well as retail customers through 27 full-service community banking offices located in Pennsylvania; and Broome County of New York. Peoples Financial Services Corp. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

1st Capital Bank Company Profile

1st Capital Bank provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, family commercial entities, and individuals in the central coast region of California. Its deposit products include personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. The company also offers business loans and lines of credit, such as long term loans for fixed-asset purchases and permanent working capital, asset-based lines of credit to cover accounts receivables and inventory, short term lines of credit to support short-term seasonal working capital needs or inventory purchases, equipment financing, and acquisition financing; and commercial real estate loans comprising term loans for the purchase or refinance of commercial and multi-family residential properties; and personal loans for business owners. In addition, it provides agriculture and wine industry lending products, including long or short term loans for crops, orchards, winery, and vineyard development; real estate purchases or debt refinancing; machinery and equipment purchase; and building improvements, as well as lines of credit for seasonal needs. Further, the company offers small business administration and government guaranteed lending solutions; debit cards; cash management services that include ACH origination, online wire transfer, check reconciliation, merchant card, and remote deposit capture services; and remote check scanning, remote branch deposit, online banking, telephone banking, courier, electronic bill payment, mobile banking, and remote wire request services, as well as invests in securities. It operates through full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, and San Luis Obispo, California. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Salinas, California.

