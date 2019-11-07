Reviewing Cision (NYSE:CISN) & Validian (NYSE:VLDI)

Cision (NYSE:CISN) and Validian (OTCMKTS:VLDI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cision and Validian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cision -1.84% 27.68% 5.30% Validian N/A N/A -3,980.24%

55.1% of Cision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Validian shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Cision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Validian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cision and Validian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cision $730.37 million 2.05 -$24.39 million $0.83 12.12 Validian $470,000.00 39.54 -$510,000.00 N/A N/A

Validian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cision.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cision and Validian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cision 0 7 1 0 2.13 Validian 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cision currently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Given Cision’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cision is more favorable than Validian.

Risk and Volatility

Cision has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Validian has a beta of -2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 392% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cision beats Validian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, a cloud-based platform that enables companies and brands to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations professionals, including distribution of earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Validian

Validian Corporation, a development stage company, provides software products to assist public and private enterprises in Canada and internationally. The company primarily offers ValidianProtect, a software only cyber security technology comprising an application and data protection platform and a data protection module, which protect the life cycle of data by providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage, and usage of digital information on mobile, cloud, Web, local and network applications, devices, servers, databases, and memory at rest, as well as in transit and in usage using wired, and wireless and mobile networks. Its ValidianProtect also provides secure mobile messaging and communications, cloud computing, cloud storage, distributed computing and Web application and Web portal access and usage, software defined networking, and the Internet of Things and SCADA for computers, servers, databases, intelligent sensors, and tablets and smartphones. In addition, the company offers solutions customized to the client's business process to ensure authenticity, integrity, and custody of digital assets. It offers its products through direct sales, as well as through channel partners, such as independent software vendors, application service providers, value-added resellers, independent marketing representatives, system integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Sochrys.com Inc. and changed its name to Validian Corporation in January 2003. Validian Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Ottawa, Canada.

