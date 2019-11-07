Reviewing Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Assembly Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ASMB)

Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) and Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Affymax alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Affymax and Assembly Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A Assembly Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80

Assembly Biosciences has a consensus price target of $42.25, suggesting a potential upside of 162.42%. Given Assembly Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Assembly Biosciences is more favorable than Affymax.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affymax and Assembly Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences $14.80 million 27.97 -$90.75 million ($3.98) -4.05

Affymax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Assembly Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Affymax has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assembly Biosciences has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.2% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Assembly Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Affymax and Assembly Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affymax N/A N/A N/A Assembly Biosciences -622.25% -46.33% -35.46%

Summary

Assembly Biosciences beats Affymax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affymax

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome. It is involved in the development of core inhibitors that inhibit the functional activities of HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company's microbiome program consists of an integrated platform that includes the disease-targeted strain isolation, identification, characterization, and selection process for strain purification and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a licensed patented delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its product candidates include ABI-H0731 that is in two Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of HBV; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase 1a/1b dose-ranging clinical study in the HBV-cure program; and ABI-H3733 that is in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of HBV. In addition, the company engages in the development of product candidates for various disease indications, such as Crohn's disease, irritable bowel syndrome, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and immuno-oncology by using its microbiome platform. It has a collaboration agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited for the development and commercialization of various microbiome gastrointestinal programs. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Affymax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affymax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.