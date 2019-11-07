Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.28% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%.
Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.17. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics Company Profile
Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.
