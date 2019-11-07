Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 4.5%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39, 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Retractable Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,111 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.46% of Retractable Technologies worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.