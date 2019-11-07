Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 4.5%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39, 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 155,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Retractable Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.
Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.
Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.
