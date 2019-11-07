Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes $6.51 Million Position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 280,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.98. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

