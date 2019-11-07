Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.76 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,228,000 after buying an additional 371,070 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after buying an additional 398,543 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,972,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,167,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,035,000 after buying an additional 206,615 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,481,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 66.87%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

