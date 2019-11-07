Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Exelixis worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 78,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 465,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 375.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 312,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 75,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,934 shares of company stock worth $5,771,761 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

