Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $6.64 Million Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,263 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,622,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,308,000 after buying an additional 931,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 522,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,946,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $608,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

