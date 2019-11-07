Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 6,828.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in InterDigital Wireless in the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 79.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,112 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in InterDigital Wireless by 190.5% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.61.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.27. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is 77.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

