Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 755 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $8,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day moving average is $143.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $164.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 26,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $3,909,418.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,399,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $156,423.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,820 shares of company stock worth $32,157,363. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.