Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.69. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $72.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.30%.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Baker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $933,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 273,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,665.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $247,711.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,758.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 38,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 81.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 38,591 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 130.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.