resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Issues Earnings Results

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports.

TORC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,182. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $295.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 3.15. resTORbio has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $14.05.

Get resTORbio alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for resTORbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for resTORbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.