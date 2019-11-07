Resonant’s (RESN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RESN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resonant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 116,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,904. Resonant has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Resonant had a negative net margin of 6,314.32% and a negative return on equity of 137.94%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Resonant will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Fox purchased 396,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,925 shares in the company, valued at $159,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $38,373. 26.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Resonant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 441.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Resonant by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 62,341 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

