Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invacare (IVC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Invacare (NYSE: IVC):

11/7/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/6/2019 – Invacare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

11/1/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2019 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/10/2019 – Invacare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

10/2/2019 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/26/2019 – Invacare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/20/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

9/13/2019 – Invacare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

IVC stock opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. Invacare Co. has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invacare by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

