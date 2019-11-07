Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 7th (AAL, AUTO, AZN, BHP, BLV, BP, DLN, GFRD, GLEN, GOG)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, November 7th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.05).

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG). Peel Hunt issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) target price on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

GYM Group (LON:GYM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

IMI (LON:IMI) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Indivior (LON:INDV) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

KRM22 (LON:KRM) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

Kingswood (LON:KWG) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) had its target price trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 16 ($0.21). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Vectura Group (LON:VEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

