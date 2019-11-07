Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BayCom Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for BayCom in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BayCom’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.19 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BCML. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BayCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

BCML opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The company has a market cap of $261.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 522,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after buying an additional 15,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BayCom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in BayCom by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 198,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BayCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BayCom by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.