Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam Sells 2,573 Shares

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) CEO Alka Gautam sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.86, for a total value of $426,757.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RGA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.86. 1,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,422. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.07. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $169.08.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on Reinsurance Group of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 99.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the third quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 74,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

