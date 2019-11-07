Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

