Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.45 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $18.50 price target on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.74.

Shares of RF stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $17.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,009 shares in the company, valued at $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,845 shares of company stock worth $2,323,616. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 45,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 49,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regions Financial (RF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.