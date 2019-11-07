Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Posts Earnings Results

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $324.49. 1,017,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,047. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $442.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $353.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $387.47.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total transaction of $48,611,959.60. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

