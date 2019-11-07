Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given “Hold” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $403.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.06.

REGN traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $326.39. The company had a trading volume of 952,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,891. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $271.37 and a 1 year high of $442.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

