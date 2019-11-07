Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 682.86 ($8.92).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.51) to GBX 704 ($9.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Redrow alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 138,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.93), for a total value of £843,013.74 ($1,101,546.77). Also, insider John F. Tutte sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £141,609.51 ($185,037.91).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 612 ($8.00) on Thursday. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 478.59 ($6.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 676.73 ($8.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 618.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 579.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.