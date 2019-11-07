Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives “Buy” Rating from SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks restated their buy rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Redfin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $17.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,050. Redfin has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $51,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,982.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,834 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,779,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 510.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

