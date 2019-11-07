Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY19 guidance to $0.64-0.99 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $416.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $36.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

