Red Pulse Phoenix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.22 Million (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $5.61 million and $1.22 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. It launched on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

