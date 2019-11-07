Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SurModics (SRDX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SurModics (NASDAQ: SRDX) recently:

11/1/2019 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

11/1/2019 – SurModics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2019 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/17/2019 – SurModics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2019 – SurModics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $39.12 on Thursday. SurModics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $68.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.91 million, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.90.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SurModics news, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $92,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $752,840 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SurModics by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SurModics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SurModics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in SurModics by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

