Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/30/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/22/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/16/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/12/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/10/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

10/4/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

9/12/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

9/12/2019 – TriCo Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of TCBK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,729. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,122 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $186,338.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 512,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.